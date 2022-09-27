SEBRING — Hurricane Ian looks to flood Highlands County.
“It’s going to be more of a water event than a wind event, we believe,” said Brian Newhouse, manager of Highlands County Emergency Management, to county commissioners at an emergency meeting Monday.
That is, as long as the forecast holds true, Newhouse said. A little wobble, and that can change.
“As we know from [Hurricane] Charley, these things have a mind of their own,” Newhouse said. “They’ll do what they want to do.”
Ian’s projected track puts Highlands County on the right-hand side of the storm, he said, where rain falls heaviest.
Residents can expect possible tornadoes and heavy rain Tuesday night, between 7-10 inches, with isolated spots of 15 inches, he said.
Rain will fall for five days, mostly between Wednesday and Friday, with a lot of flash flooding.
“On top of our current 10-inch [rain] surplus, this is going to cause us issues,” Newhouse said.
Some rivers, he said, will reach moderate to major flood stage by the middle of next week. Some, like the Kissimmee River, are there now.
“Drainage is slow and the system is taxed,” Newhouse said, noting that recent rains, even temporarily, turned parts of U.S. 27 into lakes.
He wants county residents to prepare for the worst and hope for the best. Those in a non-slab home — an RV or mobile home — and/or low-lying areas should plan to evacuate to higher ground and/or a site-built structure, he said.
Sandbag distribution will continue Tuesday at 8 a.m. and until supplies last at the following locations:
- Sebring: Road and Bridge office 4344 George Blvd.
- Avon Park: Road and Bridge office 1115 E Winthrop St
- Lake Placid: Road and Bridge office 1815 County Road 621
There will be a limit of 10 bags per person.
Sand will be available at:
- Sebring: South George Blvd.
- Avon Park: Old Bombing Rage Road & County Road 17 East
- Lake Placid: County Road 621 & County Road 619
Please bring a shovel and a friend for help.
The Board of County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency ahead of the storm, following suit with both federal and state-level declarations for Florida, almost all of which sits in the cone of uncertainty for the storm.
Ian strengthened overnight to Category 1, Newhouse said. At 5 p.m. Monday, Ian was a Category 2 storm with 100 mile an hour winds.
Newhouse said watches and warnings have been issued from the Florida Keys north to Tampa Bay. Highlands’ tropical storm watch alert went out at 11:22 a.m. Monday.
Newhouse, Interim County Manager Laurie Hurner and other public safety officials planned to talk with department heads and outside agency officials to coordinate plans. Newhouse said the Emergency Operations Center would activate to Level 2.
By this evening, Newhouse expects the EOC to go to Level 1, calling in all emergency service function (ESF) personnel to stay on site handling logistics, planning and calls throughout the storm.
At that time, he said, the EOC will likely close county offices, issue evacuation orders and open shelters as winds and rain would start arriving at 8 p.m. Tuesday and would continue throughout Wednesday.
People need to stay sheltered, Newhouse said. Calls for help will get triaged, and responders will not be able to go out anytime sustained winds are 45 mph or higher. Winds may also knock down trees or tree limbs and snap power lines.
By Thursday, Newhouse said, county officials should be able to do damage assessment and start recovery efforts.
He’s asking people to minimize movement on the road and avoid flooded areas where water could hide debris and/or washouts.
“Turn around. Don’t drown,” said Newhouse, who’d like to minimize the need for high-water or swift-water rescues.
He also asked those driving on inundated roads to slow down to a “no-wake” speed. Waves from passing cars can send waves up to and over doorsteps.
Hurner said it’s unknown how much damage and recovery will cost.
“Things like this are the reason we didn’t bring the millage down any further,” Hurner said.
Currently, the county will have a $27.23-million unassigned fund balance for the fiscal year that starts Saturday. It’s enough to cover the damage from a Hurricane Irma-type storm and still have a reserve.
Hurner said it took a long time for the county to get reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after Irma, and Ian won’t likely be any different.