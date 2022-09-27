Prepare for flooding from Ian

Highlands County should expect to see as much as seven to 10 inches of rainfall throughout the duration of Hurricane Ian, according to Emergency Manager Brian Newhouse.

 COURTESY GRAPHIC/NOAA — NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

SEBRING — Hurricane Ian looks to flood Highlands County.

“It’s going to be more of a water event than a wind event, we believe,” said Brian Newhouse, manager of Highlands County Emergency Management, to county commissioners at an emergency meeting Monday.

