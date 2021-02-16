SEBRING — Friends and family filled the Alan Jay Arena at the Highlands County Fairground on Saturday evening, Feb. 13, to cheer on their favorite contestant at the 84th annual Miss Highlands County competition 2021.
The evening began with the presenting of the colors by the Sebring High School JROTC and the national anthem sung by Dawn Smith.
The emcee for the evening was Chris Doty, principal at Hill-Gustat Middle School.
The nine contestants opened the festivities with a special on-stage dance choreographed by Center Stage Dance Studio. The Dance Studio students provided the entertainment later in the program.
Doty introduced the judges, score tabulators and visiting queens. Kinsloe Barben, Miss Highlands County 2020, was introduced to the guests. She wore a lovely dark green gown.
“Last year, I was so nervous up here on stage,” Barben said. “I’m so grateful I got to meet so many wonderful people.”
The ladies, dressed in their beautiful array of gowns, were brought on stage for the evening gown competition and on-stage questions.
The contestants included Alejandra Isabel (17, one of triplets, enjoys culinary arts, plans to study horticulture), Emilie Franklin (17, pursing degree in business, mentors with Beauty Fit for a Queen and is their director of Community Outreach), Angela Eaton (18, volleyball, weight lifting, volunteers with Beauty Fit for a Queen, plans to go to University of Central Florida and likes to inspire others), Taylor Mendez (20, graduated 2019, certified leader for the Modern Day Princess Program with Beauty Fit for a Queen, created summer camp for girls) and Blair Edwards (17, loves her cats, wants to make positive impact on social media, plans to be dermatologist).
Karis Register (17, dual enrollee at SFSC, wants to pursue master’s degree in psychology, swim and dive team, National Honor Society), Aly Smyth (17, dual enrollee at SFSC, wants degree in sports medicine, varsity soccer and golf, National Honor Society), Kendall Prescott (20, at Warner University – agricultural studies and minor in church studies, volunteers at Beauty Fit for a Queen, owns cattle) and Arianne McAfee (17, FAA club, golf, plans on Agricultural Business degree, wants to be property realtor, shows livestock).
The Specialty Awards were announced. Miss Congeniality was Taylor Mendez; Miss Photogenic was Arianne McAfee.
As the crowd sat at the edge of their seats, the finalists were announced. They were Kendall Prescott, Karis Register and Emilie Franklin.
In Miss Highlands County, there is an additional round of questions. These are asked directly by the judges. Following are the answers to the question: “Do you feel that pageants are still relevant today?”
Prescott – “They are still relevant. You get to know and understand yourself. You walk with confidence and know that you are beautiful. God made us beautiful inside.”
Register – “Yes, they are. Doing a pageant is empowering. It improves your self-confidence and helps you know who are and your value as a person.”
Franklin – “I strongly believe it teaches you who you really are. You learn to be confident. It makes a great impact to be able to talk to people and share your mission.”
Barben, Miss Highlands County 2020, took her farewell walk on the runway with her father, while the judges reviewed their notes and scores were tabulated.
The queen and her court for 2021 were announced, with Franklin announced as Miss Highlands County 2021, Prescott was 1st runner-up and Register was 2nd runner-up.
“I’ve dreamed of this,” Franklin said. “I’ve wanted it so much. It’s very exciting to be chosen as the winner. I’m so thankful for all of this!”