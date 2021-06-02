SEBRING — Emmanuel United Church of Christ is holding a series of bi-monthly community conversations on a variety of timely topics and current issues. Reverend George Miller chose the topics and the format for the conversations with the approval of the church’s governing body.
On June 14, Highlands County multi-media specialist Selvin Walker will speak about the history of Juneteenth. Juneteenth celebrates the federal enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas on June 19, 1865, close to 2 1/2 years after President Lincoln had signed this historic document. Juneteenth became an official state holiday in Texas in 1979. It is officially observed and celebrated in all but four states today.
Following Walker’s presentation, Miller will ask Black members of the audience who feel comfortable enough to do so to share some of their personal experiences, while white attendees will be asked to actively listen.
“I chose this format, because so often, even with the best of intentions, one side may be so eager to make its own points, that it blocks, disregards or is dismissive of others’ personal stories,” Miller said.
“That can happen especially if one holds this kind of gathering directly after some horrific event, when passions are high,” he added.
The community conversations will be widely publicized in the community and with the public. Miller is a board member of the local chapter of the NAACP. Emmanuel United Church of Christ has partnerships with Mt. Zion AME Church and the Ridge Area Seventh Day Adventist Church.
“We will meet in the sanctuary of the church. We want to create a sense of safety, comfort and openness,” Miller said.
Other dates and topics for community conversations include Aug. 23, Women’s Equality Issues; Nov. 8, Men’s Health and Veterans’ Issues; February 2022 on a date to be determined, LGBTQIA Issues, and May 14, 2022, Mental Health Issues in Rural Communities, with a speaker from the National Office of the United Church of Christ.
The same format will be used for all community conversations. A speaker will give a presentation, followed by one side speaking and the other actively listening.
“I am hoping that by holding these community conversations, we are at the beginning stages of a healing process which so badly needs to take place locally and nationally,” Miller said.
The June 14 Community Conversation will take place from 7-8 p.m. Emmanuel United Church of Christ is at 3115 Hope St. (intersection of Hope Street and Hammock Road), Sebring.
For further information, e-mail Rev. George Miller at gmiller@euccfl.org or call the church at 863-471-1999.