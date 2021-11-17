Being able to express one’s feelings is a sign of emotional maturity. But all too often men perceive it as a sign of weakness, because it’s not the “masculine” thing to do.
Understanding what it means to be a man, including the rich and diverse nature of masculinity, was the topic tackled at the third community conversation held at Emmanuel United Church of Christ earlier this month. Law enforcement officers and veterans were among the speakers.
Pastor George Miller introduced the first speaker, Lt. Tyrone Tyson, head of the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Unit of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
“Boys don’t get guidebooks that tell them how to be men. But through the various institutions of society, we learn that we are expected to be strong, powerful, tough and assertive. We are expected to hide our emotions, because crying or expressing in words any negative feelings might make us look weak,” Tyson said.
Of course, not all boys grow up to be stoic, self-sufficient and dismissive of emotions. According to Tyson, it depends in large part on how they are raised. Does the boy’s father or any other adult male encourage him to talk about his feelings? If not, is there a nurturing mother or grandmother with whom he can express his feelings in a non-threatening environment? Both can be positive supportive influences in a boy’s social and emotional development.
Men who try to fulfill society’s stereotyped expectations are candidates for mental health problems down the road, according to Tyson. Invariably, at some point, there will be a crisis involving work, an intimate relationship or some other stressful situation. At that point, a man may either reach out for help or act out, which may involve the use of alcohol, drugs, aggressive behavior, violence or suicide.
Tyson cited the recent case of a law enforcement officer with the Sheriff’s Office who committed suicide. The officer gave no visible signs and said nothing to indicate that he was struggling with his emotions.
After the event, the Sheriff’s Office made counselors available, who provided support to the staff to deal with their grief and with any feelings of guilt and remorse some may have had over not recognizing their colleague’s internal turmoil.
It’s important for us to convey to an officer regularly that “It’s OK not to be OK and to ask for help,” Tyson said.
The second speaker was Sergeant Jason Mulligan who shares the responsibility with Tyson for leading the COPS Unit of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Mulligan is also a veteran.
“I joined the military in early 2003 because I felt a responsibility to serve my country,” Mulligan said. In August 2005, Mulligan was deployed to Iraq. He left behind a wife and a 6-month-old son. Except for a brief military leave to return to the United States for his son’s birthday, he wasn’t reunited with his wife and son until the end of 2006.
“My dad wasn’t around a lot when I was growing up, although he would take me to baseball games and play catch with me, when he was home. I remember telling myself that I would be there for my son when I became a dad,” Mulligan said.
“So during my deployment, I felt a tremendous sense of guilt. I wasn’t there for some of the formative stages of my son’s life. When I arrived at the airport at the end of my tour of duty, my son didn’t recognize me and was scared of me,” Mulligan said.
Mulligan completed another 12-month tour of duty as a reservist in 2010. This time he served in both Iraq and Kuwait. “My son turned 5 that year, and I missed his first T-ball game. It would have been great to be there,” Mulligan, a former Little Leaguer, acknowledged.
Today, Mulligan enjoys a very close relationship with his 16-year-old son, who plays baseball for Lake Placid High School.
“I just hope individuals appreciate the sacrifices that service members and their families make,” Mulligan said.
Al Nolton, chair of the Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committee of NAACP Local Chapter #5087, spoke next. Nolton, who served in the Air Force and is a Vietnam War veteran, organized an annual breakfast for veterans on the first Saturday in November each year from 2015-2019. Due to COVID, the annual event is now an outdoor luncheon.
“I love working with servicemen, many of whom have gone through life changing events. Getting together in an informal setting gives veterans the opportunity to enjoy the camaraderie of fellow veterans,” Nolton said.
Miller then asked male members of the audience who felt comfortable enough to do so to share some of their personal experiences, while female members were asked to actively listen.
Veteran Gerard DeWind said he had been to several of the breakfasts for veterans and enjoyed them.
Larry Bob Holcomb, a Vietnam era veteran, said he felt fortunate to have had a grandmother and a great-grandmother who nurtured him when he was growing up.
Bob Duncan said that his father was murdered when he was 6 years old. “Despite how traumatic the event was for me, my friends never asked me how I felt and I never brought it up. It wasn’t until 20 years later that I woke up one night as though from a bad dream, crying and grieving for the very first time over my father’s death,” he said.
Miller also shared a personal experience. “As the son of a police officer, I was raised in a family in which you did not cry. It wasn’t until I was 34 that I cried for the first time. It was on the anniversary of my best friend’s death,” he said.
At the next community conversation on Feb. 7, participants will discuss LGBTQIA issues.