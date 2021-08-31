SEBRING — Women’s Equality Day was the theme of the second bi-monthly community conversation recently held at Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Sebring. While the day is an annual celebration of women’s right to vote, which occurred on Aug. 26, 1920, the day is also a celebration of women’s efforts to achieve equality in other areas.
Speaker Millie Grime, a women’s rights advocate, paid tribute to some of the courageous women who have fought for equal rights in the last 100 years.
Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906) is most noted for her efforts to secure the vote for women through a national constitutional amendment. Grime pointed out that she was also responsible for advancing some of the most important women’s rights legislation in relation to property and employment.
Black suffragist and investigative reporter Ida B. Wells (1862-1931) wrote courageous exposes of the horrors of lynching in the 1890s. When that led to death threats and the destruction of her newspaper office in Memphis, she moved to Chicago and founded the Alpha Suffrage Club. The club organized women to elect candidates who would best serve the Black community. Last year, Wells was awarded posthumously a long-overdue Pulitzer Prize.
Fannie Lou Hamer (1917-1977), the daughter of sharecroppers, rose from her humble beginnings to become one of the most passionate and powerful civil rights and voting rights activists of the 1960s. She engaged in acts of civil disobedience, enduring violence and intimidation from white supremacists.
Lilly Ledbetter was one of the first women hired by Goodyear Tire Company for a position in management. She worked 19 years at Goodyear. After she retired, she learned that she had made thousands less each year than the men in comparable positions at Goodyear.
Although the Supreme Court ruled against her in a sex discrimination suit, her actions led Congress to pass the Lilly Ledbetter Pay Act of 2009, which President Obama signed into law. The statute allows the filing of charges alleging pay discrimination, even if the alleged discriminatory activity occurred years earlier.
Grime also provided a brief history of the Equal Rights Amendment.
She said that the ERA was first introduced in 1923 by Alice Paul, a militant suffragist, who was extremely influential in winning support for passage of the 19th Amendment. Unfortunately, Paul could not get the same support for the ERA.
Fifty years went by before a new ERA was introduced in Congress in the early 1970s. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the legislation on Oct. 12, 1971 and the U. S. Senate on March 22, 1972. “There was bipartisan support,” Grime said.
Three-quarters of the states, or 38 states, had to ratify the amendment before it could become law. A total of 35 had done so by 1979, the original deadline for ratification. Since three more state legislatures were needed, Congress bumped up the deadline to June 30, 1982.
But then, thanks to an opposition group of right-wing activists led by Phyllis Schlafly, no more state legislatures approved ratification.
In 2010 or thereabouts, the National Organization for Women and other ERA supporters tried again to rally some of the remaining state legislatures to ratify the amendment.
In 2017, the Nevada state legislature ratified the ERA; in 2018, the Illinois state legislature; and on Jan. 15, 2020, the Virginia state legislature.
ERA supporters say that they should make the ERA law. But in January 2020, the Department of Justice rendered an opinion that said that it considers the ERA expired.
Some members of Congress disagree with DOJ’s opinion and introduced joint resolutions in the Senate and in the House to remove the deadline date for ratification. The House approved a resolution earlier this year. The Senate has not yet acted.
After Grime’s presentation, Emmanuel UCC’s pastor, Reverend George Miller, asked women in the audience to share some of their personal experiences with discrimination while men were asked to actively listen.
Nancy Beatty said she was one of the first female basketball referees in Pennsylvania. She officiated at high school games along with other referees who were male.
“If a coach had a question about a call, the coach invariably talked to a male referee, even if I was the one who had made the call. Whenever that happened, I would be sure to tell the coach, ‘If you have a question and I made the call, you ask me.’”
Lisa Perron was an assistant to the vice president of an insurance company. “At a company meeting, one of my male co-workers made a humiliating sexist comment. If things get boring, maybe I would be willing to do a table top dance. I wrote a blistering e-mail to management but was seen as a sore loser who couldn’t take a joke.”
Ruthie O’Neill’s father owned several auto body shops. He hired her to work at one of them. “Because I was his daughter and also a woman, I received the lowest pay. My father said because I didn’t have a family to support, I didn’t need the money.
“I knew the only way I would be taken seriously would be to prove that I can do whatever a man can do in this business.
“I learned the business, earned the required certifications, and ended up running the business. He became very proud of my achievements.”
Carol Coss worked for a while after she and her husband got married. “But as soon as I became pregnant, my employer told me I would have to leave.” Roxie McMillion, a teacher, said she had had the same experience.
Diane Griffith said, “I was the first female and the first junior to be student council president at my high school. I was also one of the few who set my sights on college. My parents made me confident that I could do whatever I set out to do and that’s what I tell other little girls today.”
