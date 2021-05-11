Employers would want justice
“Most had jobs that don’t pay for jury duty,” stated a May 8th front-page story in the Highlands News-Sun commenting on the 43 potential jurors in the Cason case.
Shame on those employers.
Imagine the opposite were true – that the employer’s business had a crime committed against them. Perhaps the business were to be robbed, money embezzled, or an assault were to happen against one of their employees.
The business would rightfully demand justice and, if it came to it, a jury trial to seek a guilty verdict. The same employers would want a decent jury pool from which to select impartial jurors.
Look up irony in the dictionary and you will find a list of employers that do not provide jury service pay but, that would want a trial for a perpetrator of a crime against their business.
Jerry Youngman
Sebring