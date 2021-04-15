SEBRING — Bulldozers did away Wednesday with a building that had held Emergency Medical Services for more than two decades.
Highlands County EMS administration has now taken up residence along with Highlands County Fire Rescue command at the new headquarters on Kenilworth Boulevard, near downtown Sebring. Its billing functions have merged with county finance staff.
The EMS building — “EMS Main” — was demolished Wednesday to make way for some much-needed parking for the adjacent Road & Bridge Department. While it was just a series of mobile and temporary office units, the site had housed both EMS administration and the on-duty supervisor and rescue unit for 25 years.
Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said EMS administration had already moved to the Highlands County Health Department Building on South George Boulevard, and the medical unit stationed there had already moved to DeSoto City Station 19 on West George Boulevard.
It’s part of the consolidation plan to get medics into the same facilities as the firefighters, he said.
“It has been a multi-year process,” Bashoor said. “It is not only necessary, but also is part of the efficiency of making things happen.”
The EMS Main building had interior mold problems, but was still in use for training for both the HCFR and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Bashoor said the buildings were also used for storage, but mold had become significant since the last training and it was just time to remove the structure.