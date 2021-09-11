SEBRING — In the red stripes of a ‘Flag of Heroes,’ displayed inside Lake Placid Station 36, are the names of all first responders who died in the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001.
In that same station, Battalion Chief Kelly Dupenthaler and Paramedic Jenna Levine of Highlands County Fire Rescue recall that day clearly. Dupenthaler, with Highlands County EMS since January 2000, was giving CPR training at Sebring Fire Department that day.
The first plane hit as he and another medic gathered gear. The second hit after they got to the station.
“Needless to say, the training did not get completed,” Dupenthaler said.
Levine, a teenager from Fort Green, west of Bowling Green, walked that day into freshman life management class at Hardee Senior High School to see a television tuned to the news. All teachers were watching.
“I don’t think anyone said any words like the entire class,” Levine said.
In that small-knit community, “if it happens to somebody, it happens to all of us,” she said. “Everybody was just very quiet all day.”
Students had the option to go home, but most stayed, hardly saying a word.
“We just decided we’d rather be with each other than go home,” Levine said.
The event solidified Levine’s desire already to be a paramedic, ever since age 12, when her mom had a horse accident.
“I always wanted to help people,” she said.
As soon as she graduated, she trained, worked at what was then Florida Hospital Lake Placid’s Intensive Care Unit, then joined Highlands County EMS in 2008. She has worked at every station except Highlands Lakes Station 1.
Dupenthaler started volunteering with Placid Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in 1993. He enjoyed it, then learned he could get paid for it. He had already joined the county’s paid staff before 2001.
Looking back, Levine said trying to explain 9/11 to her daughter, 12, makes her “feel kinda old.”
“We lived through something that’s now in the history books,” Levine said, and her daughter has no “where-were-you-when-it-happened” memory of it.
Less than a year before 9/11, Levine visited Hoover Dam for a “Hard Hat Tour.” After 9/11, they stopped giving such in-depth tours, for security reasons.
In 2007, she visited Ground Zero: A somber place that photos could not do justice.
“You still felt that overwhelming sense of pride knowing that everyone came together no matter wherever you were or what you did,” Levine said. “But I will never forget seeing that, ever. I can see it, just like I did then.”
“People still didn’t talk there,” Levine added. “It was still quiet there, no matter what, even though that’s busy — one of the busiest places on Earth.”
That was her first time on a plane after 9/11. She doesn’t like to fly, she said.
Dupenthaler said his first time on a plane in 25 years was a recent trip to pick up and drive back an ambulance from Ohio. It was his first experience with post-9/11 airline security.
New protocols have also altered emergency response, and the training to be ready for them has come from federal funding, aimed at getting all responders ready for anything.
“The calls are the calls. I would say that in any public safety position, situational awareness is — you just have to have it,” Dupenthaler said. “In our line of work, you’re always in a dangerous environment.”
Hazards like undeployed airbags, fluids on the ground or germs have, since 9/11, included looking out for possible escape exits or potentially dangerous people, and securing stations and vehicles against theft or misuse.
“You’d like to think we live in a good world, with good people,” Dupenthaler said, “but the fact is there’s some not-so-good people.”
Levine said paramedics need to like education, because there’s a lot of it. It’s all to make sure that the responders don’t then become victims.
“We’re there to help people,” Dupenthaler said. “We’re not there to get ourselves hurt.”
While they’ve both had hairy situations, Levine said, it’s never made her not want to come back to work the next day. And while some people would never think of running into a burning house, they both said, almost in unison, “We signed up for it.”
Dupenthaler’s worst scare came when he thought his wife, on duty that day as a flight nurse with Aeromed, was in a helicopter crash. She texted him to say she was not on that flight.
Medics work 24-hour shifts, without guaranteed sleep or meal times. Levine said she’s gone 24 hours without sleep and worked 48-hour shifts, and any call can get hard to process, but Dupenthaler said departments focus on counseling now, to help responders cope with it.
“Every incident is like a pebble, and you have a backpack on,” said Dupenthaler, quoting one crisis management counselor. “Some of those pebbles are huge. Some of them are small, but they all go in your backpack. And eventually, they add up over time. So that’s why mental health is important. At some point, you’ve got to take those pebbles out.”
Levine said responders have to compartmentalize in order to do the job, not wanting to know some of the things they know. However, medics see good things happen, too. She said some of her patients have come back to see her and thank her, and that outweighs the bad.
“We see a lot of good and we see a lot of bad,” Dupenthaler said.
“Even a little bit of good helps,” Levine added.