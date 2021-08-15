This home is at 3870 Enchanted Oaks Lane in Sebring. It is priced at $459,000 and is listed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group’s Cheryl Sharp, sales associate, and Dawn Dell, broker associate.
Welcome to Country Club living at its finest! This one-of-a-kind, rare find home is nestled along the beautiful oak-lined Enchanted Oaks Lane in the Country Club of Sebring, a Florida golf community. The neighborhood is truly enchanting, you will often see deer grazing in the shade of the old oak trees. It’s a stunning custom built home, built in 2007, with a spectacular sunset view overlooking Highland Hammock State Park.
The home is perfect for the family who wants plenty of space. It features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, an office, oversized laundry room, spacious gourmet kitchen, two-car garage with over 3,100 square feet of living space and over 4,000 total square feet under roof.
The brick paver driveway, beautifully landscaped lawn and wide front porch invites you into the home. As you enter the foyer area you will be amazed at the grandeur with Spanish porcelain tile, volume ceilings and floor to ceiling wood burning stone fireplace in the great room. The great room spills over into the gorgeous gourmet kitchen that offers spacious solid cherry Omega cabinetry, custom range hood, center island with four-inch-thick American Cherry End Grain Top Boos Block, pull-out storage shelves, stainless steel appliances, and open wrap-around granite counters for entertaining. There is an oversized breakfast nook and a formal dining room for those special occasions. Both eating areas are adorned with lovely chandeliers.
Designer glass French doors lead you into the office space.
The oversized owner’s suite invites you into a luxurious owner’s bedroom, bath and dressing area with double sink vanity, large closet, glass shower with European tile and jacuzzi tub.
The second bedroom suite has its own private bath. The third and fourth guest bedroom share a Jack and Jill bath. To make the home more opulent, designer crown molding is throughout the entire home.
An oversized laundry room leads to the wrought iron-look fenced side yard for your furry family members. For your enjoyment the sound system is in the owner’s bedroom, great room, laundry, and patio. There are two separate attic spaces: one with custom built storage shelving for all your seasonal decorations.
Absolutely nothing was spared in equipping this home with the finest materials and you will notice the quality craftmanship throughout the home.
Enter the lanai through the great room sliders and onto the patio area where you have brick pavers in both areas. You will enjoy the manicured lush landscaping as you delight in the picturesque sunsets and state park views. Imagine harvesting avocado, meyer lemons and navel oranges from your own trees ... you can with this home.
Additional features for this stunning, well-maintained home include double pane windows, engineered wood floors in bedrooms and office, Monte Carlo fans, custom drapery in dining and breakfast nook, wiring for a security system, tray ceilings, and .32 acres.
The Country Club of Sebring is the perfect place for you. Enjoy a round of golf on the 18-hole Ron Garl-designed golf course, cool off in the Olympic-size swimming pool, play a tennis match with your favorite partner (fees may apply). Live your best life in this gorgeous home.
This property is offered by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Cheryl Sharp at 863-253-8958 (csharp@bhhsflpg.com) or Dawn Dell at 863-381-0400 (ddell@bhhsflpg.com).
MLS 281597