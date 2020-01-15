Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani was a skillful and talented military leader trying to defend his country with blood on his hands and beloved by his own country just like our Civil War generals, Robert E. Lee and Ulysses S. Grant.
The great tragedy is, like our own country’s Civil War, there was no skillful and talented statesman or stateswoman who could, many years ago, negotiate a just and honest peace ending all hostilities.
Most famous military generals develop a strong love for the men serving with them combined with an intense hatred of war with its needless killing and suffering.
I think we lost a good opportunity when assassinating Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani before negotiating with him to immediately end the war or hostilities. He may have hated war like Generals Robert E. Lee and Ulysses S. Grant.
General Soleimani got his wish to die a martyr in battle. Only God knows exactly how a person thinks. We would have lost nothing negotiating an immediate end to hostilities with General Soleimani and we may have gained much. He may have hated war as much as Confederate General Robert E. Lee and Union General Ulysses S. Grant.
Hostilities today need to be ended through our governments (perhaps with the help of the United Nations) and not through hostile military action.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring