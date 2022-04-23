SEBRING — When asked what he’d like to say to four decades of loyal, occasional and incidental customers, John Malinowski of Ridgewood Gas and Auto Service had just one word.
“Thanks,” he said.
Many of those customers had thanks for him, dropping by on Friday to wish him well before he closed up shop, turned over the keys to a new owner and started making plans to visit his four children, eight grandchildren and more than 15 great-grandchildren.
“I write their birthdays down on the calendar, then I forget to look at the calendar,” Malinowski said.
He’s spent too many of those days at work, he said, and now he’ll have time to make up for missed days. One in particular, one of his daughters, has insisted he be there for her 50th birthday, he said.
“She said, ‘I want Dad to be here and go to church with me,’” Malinowski said. “It’ll be nice to get away.”
When he first bought the place at the corner of Ridgewood Drive and Eucalyptus Street, before Eucalyptus became the Sebring Parkway, he remembers being able to stand in the street and not get hit.
Collisions then, he said, usually happened when people on Eucalyptus had a stop sign and forgot that Ridgewood did not.
These days, he’s had a front-row seat from his front window of people running into the back of each other at the traffic light. One time, he said, a woman got out cursing like a pirate at the man who hit her.
“Every day’s a busy day,” Malinowski said.
Most of his days, he said, when not pumping ethanol-free gasoline at the full-service pumps — he also had self-serve pumps — he’d fix or replace bad tires.
“I helped a lot of people,” Malinowski said. “Sometimes single mothers with no money. I’d just put a tire on.”
That happened quite often, he said.
“I couldn’t stand to see them in a bind like that,” Malinowski said.
Sometimes the tire in question was questionable, put on at another shop, he’d just “warranty the tire” for them, he said.
He and his wife, with two boys and two girls, also took care of a lot of neighborhood kids. On any given afternoon, they would host a troop of teenagers in their family room, much like a lot of parents would, making sure they were safe and staying out of trouble.
When he lost his wife five years ago, Malinowski said, he kept working to stay busy, but it’s time to move on.
He’s seen fixtures around him close down, like the Santa Rosa Hotel down the block, or fall into disrepair, like the Atlantic Coast Line train depot that served as a junk shop before it was demolished to make way for Sebring Parkway more than two decades ago.
Malinowski remembers that building just falling down on its own as soon as a backhoe started pulling on it.
“The whole thing went right down,” Malinowski said. “It was so many termites holding hands.”
Friday saw him shaking hands with happy customers, thankful for the many times he saved their tires or pumped their gasoline.
Ray Willis of Hicks Oil Company in Avon Park said Malinowski was one of the few customers who sold only ethanol-free gasoline, which Willis swears by for any vehicle, whether mowers or boat motors that require it or passenger vehicles that are supposed to run OK with it.
Malinowski didn’t have much left in his tanks on Friday, Willis said: Approximately 1,200 each of premium and standard 87 octane. He had apparently sold two-thirds of his supply.
Not bad for a corner gas station with just a couple of pumps.