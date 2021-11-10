There are many postures that contribute to firming the abdominals. Are your abdominals flabby, loose or firm? When you begin to practice yoga, select and repeat a posture that is challenging. Your body will reveal its condition once you begin.
Start today’s practice by lying flat on the yoga mat keeping the legs straight forward, then raise up the body into a sitting position as you reach the arms and hands to grab the toes. Hold onto the toes for a few minutes. If the abdominals are weak, grab a thigh or ankle when you bend forward and gradually move the hands towards the toes. Hold the pose for a count of ten, breathe, then rest on the back.
Leg Raises and Crossovers: Lying flat on the back, legs extended in front of the body, raise one leg slowly and keep the other one flat. Hold the leg up to the sky with a flat foot, arms extended to the sides, palms down. Count to 10, then repeat on the other side. Next, raise both legs up and hold them there for a count of 10.
As a follow-up, laying on the mat, slowly raise the core of the body into a sitting position as you bend forward, reaching the hands to the toes. If the abdominals are weak, grab the hands onto either thigh or ankle and hold the pose as long as you can. Repeat the pose 10 times then lay down and breathe.
The next posture strengthens the core and works on flexibility of the legs. Start by raising one leg up with pointed toes and both arms outstretched from the shoulders, palms down. Hold it there then cross the raised leg over the opposite thigh; turn the head in the other direction and rest the cheek on the floor. Hold the crossover pose for a count of 10, then return the leg slowly to the ground. Repeat the same twist on the other side. Be sure that before the leg is crossed over the opposite thigh it is first raised waist high. This is a simple but challenging posture and requires focus without compromise. Gradually, the body will loosen as the pose is repeated.
Another yoga posture is to tighten the abdominals and lift both legs straight up, flattening the feet at the top, then point them forward as you slowly lower them together. Repeat this practice three times and increase the count as you progress.
As you move into yoga postures, always observe the breath, keep it long and steady. Breathe deeply through the nose as well as exhaling through the nose bringing fresh oxygenated blood into circulation as you exhale toxins.