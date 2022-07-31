Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 93F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.