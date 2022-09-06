Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian soldier holds a watermelon and thumbs up as a rocket launch system fires in the font line in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2022.

 KOSTIANTYN LIBEROV/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine — Energy problems plagued Ukraine and Europe as much of the Russian-occupied region that’s home to a largely crippled nuclear power plant was reported temporarily in blackout Sunday.

Only one of six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia facility was connected to the electricity grid, and Russia’s main pipeline carrying natural gas to Germany remained shut down.

Recommended for you