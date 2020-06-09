LORIDA — Highlands County fire crews put out a fire Sunday in the engine of an extended-cab pickup in Spring Lake.
Fortunately, there were no injuries.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday, fire and emergency medical service units from Lorida Station 24 and DeSoto City Station 19, along with Battalion Chief 2, responded to a call for a vehicle fire at the Spring Lake Plaza on U.S. 98.
After getting the fire out and examining the vehicle, firefighters determined the fire was caused by some kind of mechanical failure, with approximately $15,000 in damages.
The blaze also left soot-stains on the Plaza building, but no damage was noted.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office also responded, and stayed on scene to assist the owner with a tow truck.