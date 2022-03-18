LAKE PLACID — County commissioners and transportation planners talked Wednesday about U.S. 27 at Lake Damon Road, and came to a couple of conclusions.
First, the site north of Avon Park hasn’t had as many fatalities as residents mentioned at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, or as many crashes. Of the total six or seven crashes at that location since January 2011, only three were fatal, said County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr.
One of those deaths involved a person who had a medical emergency and died while driving, Howerton said, resulting in that vehicle running across opposing lanes onto the southbound shoulder, where it rolled over.
However, a fatal crash from last August, which took the life of John “Jack” Edgar Robinson of the adjacent River Greens subdivision, may have been affected — at least in part — by the layout of the intersection.
Howerton said that an extended deceleration lane for people turning right onto Lake Damon Road from the northbound approach to the junction creates a blind spot.
Howerton explained Wednesday at the quarterly meeting of the Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization in Lake Placid that the lane exists as a safety feature because of the adjacent CSX Railroad crossing on Lake Damon Road.
Without that deceleration lane, right-turning traffic had to line up in the right lane of the highway and wait when a train came through the crossing.
Now, as traffic lines up or just pulls into the turn lane, cars block the view for motorists pulling out onto the highway from Lake Damon Road, especially those attempting to turn left and head south.
Several residents, including Michelle Robinson — who was in the crash that killed her husband — told commissioners about that blind spot. It may have played a role in the Robinsons’ fatal crash. Florida Highway Patrol crash reports stated they were trying to turn left.
Residents asked the Board of County Commission on Tuesday for a letter of support, asking the Florida Department of Transportation to put in a traffic signal. Commissioners agreed to do that. Howerton told HRTPO members that FDOT has done traffic counts, and will issue a report in April, but based on his experience with traffic and crash numbers, he doesn’t think FDOT will approve a signal.
He told commissioners at the HRTPO meeting that FDOT may decide to close off left turns to anyone entering U.S. 27 at that intersection.
After Wednesday’s meeting, Howerton sat down with County Commissioner Kevin Roberts, who is working with River Greens residents, and explained that FDOT would probably approve a “pork chop,” a trapezoid-shaped, curb-lined island that separates northbound and southbound left-turning traffic.
Similar modifications have closed cross-traffic at other intersections on U.S. 27, such as Batts Street/Walmart entrance in Avon Park, Keiber Boulevard/Tanglewood Drive in Sebring and Lake Clay Drive in Lake Placid.
Howerton said that any modifications to an intersection on a state road would need FDOT to assign funding, do a survey, draft a design, put the job out to bid, hire a construction firm and then build it. That, at best, could take a couple of years, he said.
Roberts told Howerton he would do his best to explain the situation to residents.
One bit of advice they both have for people entering U.S. 27 now from Lake Damon Road is to get in the habit of turning right and driving north to make a U-turn. It is likely, they said, that motorists will have to do that in the future.