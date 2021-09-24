Preparing our students for the 21st century is one of the primary responsibilities of our school system. The world and the technology that we depend on is changing rapidly and we need to keep up and not be left behind. That is what the School Board of Highlands County (SBHC) will be doing this coming 2022-23 school year with the introduction of the Highlands Engineering and Advanced Technology Academy, aka HEAT.
As an extension of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy partnership with Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU), the SBHC, the Sebring Regional Airport, ERAU High School Engineering Program, and Lockwood Aviation will be combining their resources to implement a state-of-the-art Computer Aided Design (CAD) engineering program featuring Fusion 360 engineering software.
As we continue to provide options and opportunities for our students, there is a critical need for engineers and designers to meet the needs of an ever-changing world. ERAU has piloted a CAD/Fusion 360 program with a few select Florida high schools. We have been selected to participate in the program during our next school year in August.
ERAU has segmented the year-long program into four units that have a corporate sponsor for each of the four segments. The sponsors will provide real-world engineering projects and challenges for the students to work on. The current sponsors are United Airlines, Airbus, Embraer, and Lakeland Linder Regional Airport. United Airlines and Airbus have indicated they will be continuing next year. We are also exploring our own corporate sponsors who would provide real-world engineering challenges and projects. That would naturally include Lockwood Aviation and the Sebring Regional Airport. We are also exploring world-class race teams as potential providers of engineering projects. When you consider the engineering functions of an airplane and a race car, one is designed to get OFF the ground at speed and function efficiently, the other is designed to stay ON the ground at speed and operate efficiently. The materials, aerodynamics, power-to-weight ratios, and many of the mechanical engineering elements are the same, just applied differently. With a world-class race track a few hundred feet from the HEAT Academy it would seem to be a natural fit.
So why are we developing the HEAT Academy? Besides providing our students with 21st century skills in an area of high demand, all the partners are also benefitting. The Sebring Regional Airport will have a program that would be attractive to existing and future businesses coming to the airport industrial park. We will have the ability to “grow our own” skilled workforce. Lockwood Aviation has a direct connection to the “future engineers,” and ERAU will be expanding their program in a format that again demonstrates the power of a community coming together to serve a need.
HEAT students will come to the airport at the same time as our Aviation Academy students on Monday and Wednesday mornings on buses leaving from their high schools for periods 1A and 2A. HEAT students will remain at their home campus on Fridays and continue engineering projects online. The Heat Academy will lead to the students’ earning an industry recognized certification for the Fusion 360 CAD program.
Initially, the HEAT Academy will be housed in a portable classroom that will provide additional classroom and meeting space for the Sebring Regional Airport when it is not being used for the HEAT Academy.
We are excited to be able to continue to offer options and opportunities for our students and our HEAT Academy will be a dynamic program doing that. It is another example of our community coming together with common goals and needs to prepare our students for the future. It is a “win-win” for all involved.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.