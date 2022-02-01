SEBRING — Seeing high school students working hands-on with real aircraft in the EAA Chapter 120 hangar at Sebring Regional Airport is awe-inspiring. The teens are part of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy through The School Board of Highlands County ... and in partnership with the airport, EAA, Lockwood Aviation, the Ray Foundation and others.
Students learn aviation in both the classroom setting and by working hands-on with aircraft. Currently, students are working on a Zenith and an AirCam.
Many students have turned their passion for aviation into an interest in engineering. Those students who have taken an interest in engineering will soon have the opportunity to participate in a new and exciting engineering program called Highlands Engineering and Aviation Technology, or HEAT for short.
“Over the years, many of our students realized this program provided the incentive to pursue a career in engineering,” said John Rousch, director of the Highlands Aviation Aviation and Aerospace Academy. “Engineering and design are the foundations of all we use and build. Acknowledging the value significance of engineering in our high-tech world, our school district program is expanding next school year to provide an engineering program using the Fusion 360 Computer Aided Design platform.”
The HEAT program is possible through many partnerships, with the curriculum and software being provided by Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, the School Board will supply the computer lab and administration of the program and Lockwood Aviation will provide the first year’s instruction. The first year instructor is Taylor Alcorn, who has come full circle as a former student of Rousch’s before becoming an engineer at Lockwood Aviation. He will be teaching Fusion 360, an industry standard, Rousch said.
The program is slated to begin the fall of the 2022-2023 school year. The class will be limited to 20 students from all three high schools. They will be transported by bus to the EAA Chapter 120 Aviation Development Center at SRA. Applications are now being accepted. Rousch said those interested in the program should get in touch with their guidance counselor and himself at johnrousch73@gmail.com or 863-273-0522. Rousch said applicants must hold a 2.5 grade average.
“They need to help us understand why they want to take the course and what what their perspective or goals might be at this time, which will probably change,” Rousch said.
He also said the class is not for those looking for an easy A. He tells the students up front that they will have to work hard in the class while he interviews them.
“They need to be here and not skip classes because we move so fast through the material,” he said “If you’re not here, we’re not looping back to catch you up. I tell them ‘apply yourself, do your best to good work ethic and work as a team.’”
Besides those tips, Rousch said the kids have to apply themselves and be patient with themselves as they learn, whether it’s in the aviation or engineering class.
Rousch has expectations for aviation and engineering skills to be in high demand in our area.
Thousands of jobs go into aviation and engineering from the infrastructure to the pilots, those who design and assemble the planes to flight attendants and others.
“When you get on an airplane, there’s hundreds of people that prepared that situation for you to be safe. You know, you’ve got people that are managing the airspace, the national airspace, keeping everybody from bumping into each other,” he said. “You’ve got people that are that are investigating, you know, when things go wrong.”
He believes programs like HEAT and the Aviation Academy are just the tip of the iceberg for the field.
The four sponsors are looking to the students to think of innovative solutions.
“Each one of those sponsors will bring real world problems to the class to solve and work on,” Rousch said. “What the kids are going to be working on are not some make-believe lab exercises, they’re going to be working on real time, real world engineering challenges that those four entities are dealing with.”
He also feels the aviation and engineering industries have a great future regionally and across the state.
“That industry is one of the targeted industries in Florida. It’s one of the things that’s very important. And when you look at where we are in Florida, we are a hotbed for that type of stuff,” Rousch said.