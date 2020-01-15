SEBRING — Jury selection would have taken place Monday in the domestic violence and aggravated assault case against 30-year-old Willie English III.
However, the victim in the case of battery, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and aggravated assault has since recanted her testimony.
“Over time, she came to be more and more uncooperative,” said Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin. “She wouldn’t take our phone calls. We got word to her mother to get in touch with us.”
When prosecutors last did hear from her, the victim told them flatly that she would not cooperate, Houchin said. Since then she has “ghosted” his office — making no attempt to contact or return calls.
“It came time for trial on Monday, and we didn’t have a victim,” Houchin said.
In a certified letter sent to the District 10 State Attorney’s Office in Sebring, the victim, whose name is not being published here, said, “I ... swear under the laws of penalty and perjury that I told law enforcement that I DID NOT (sic) wish to pursue ANY (sic) charges on or against Willie Lee English III. Everything that was said happened didn’t. I stated to law enforcement several times that I did not wish to file any charges.”
English, now 30, was employed at this time last year as a detention center civilian support officer by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested Feb. 19, 2019, the same day that the victim allegedly went to the Sheriff’s Office to report abuse done to her that morning and the previous day.
On Feb. 18, 2019, according to Sheriff’s Office reports, the woman went to English’s home in Avon Park to talk about tax documents, but he became angry when asked for money. The victim told deputies English punched her with a closed fist to the left side of her face.
Reports at the time said the argument continued and English allegedly got a black handgun, “cocked it and pointed it at her.” The victim was in fear for her life, reports said.
The following day, the morning of Feb. 19, 2019, according to reports, the victim arrived at English’s home to drop off her child so English could take the child to school. She told deputies he then dragged her inside the home, struck her multiple times, threw her to the floor, bit her and put his hands around her throat, reports said. Reports said he also allegedly prevented her from leaving the home during an attack that the victim said lasted more than 10 minutes.
English was defended by attorney Karen Ivy Meeks of Bartow and prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Bradley T. Wilson, who received the certified letter from the victim.
That case is effectively closed, Houchin said, but several other cases remain on the docket.
“We’ll keep plugging along,” Houchin said.
In one such case, Houchin was prepared to start a murder trial for 31-year-old Daryl Dennard Cason of Pahokee, accused of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence in the Oct. 9, 2016 shooting death of Aaron Hankerson outside a local night spot.
Houchin said he has a motion pending for exclusion of a witness who refused to give a deposition. However, he wasn’t aware of anything that would delay the defense.
Nevertheless, defense attorneys told the court this week they are not ready yet to proceed, and the trial that was set for jury selection on Tuesday has now been continued for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 22.
Last May, a Highlands County jury found Cason’s co-defendant, 27-year-old Freddie Washington, also of Pahokee, guilty of those same charges.
He was sentenced to two life sentences, but has appealed on the basis that he believes he did not receive a fair trial.