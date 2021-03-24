LAKE PLACID — Now that the cooler weather has left us, there are signs everywhere that make us remember why we live in Florida. It will still be months before our northern states begin to experience spring fun. Bicyclists are wheeling about, boaters are launching their crafts, joggers are doing their thing.
If you take a ride through Bishop Park on the shore of Lake June in Lake Placid, you’ll even spot picnickers these days. You might even catch a whiff of barbecue cooking on the grills. That was certainly the case recently when a family of Michigan snowbirds were enjoying their picnic in the park.
Even though David Rick and Judy Rick operate a fruit farm back in Michigan, they probably have earned the right to be considered natives of Lake Placid. They’ve been wintering in a home on Little Lake Grassy for about 33 years now. So, when their son, Chad Rick, and his friends, Keith Darling and Mary Andringa, came down for a visit, they knew just the place to take them to – Bishop Park.
David Rick said he likes the park because it has a picnic area with barbecue grills. They like to watch all the activity too, plus enjoy the view of Lake June and boats going by. Today, they were making shrimp and sausage shish kabobs on the grill for lunch.
Meanwhile, Judy Rick explained that since they grow apples and peaches on their farm in Michigan, near the Indiana border, there’s much not for them to do there when it’s cold. So, they come to Lake Placid every winter. As far as growing peaches so far north, she boasts that theirs are sweeter than the ones from Georgia.
If you haven’t done it lately, you might just want to have a ‘picnic in the park’ too.