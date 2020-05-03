This home is at 3176 E. Pebble Creek Drive in Avon Park. It is priced for $162,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This meticulously maintained two-bedroom, two-bath home was built in 1996 and is located in one of the most desirable 55+ communities — Highlands Ridge. This home offers 1,144 living space with 1,781 total square feet.
It features a spacious kitchen with white cabinets, wrap around bar, newer fixtures, extra storage space and a dining area with a bay window that provides natural light.
The home has an open concept floor plan, vaulted ceiling, Thermopane windows, newer carpet throughout and plant shelves. There are sliders from the living room that open onto the 14-by-10-foot lanai/office.
The large master suite has a walk-in closet, step-in shower, plus a linen closet. The guest bedroom is spacious with a private bathroom.
There is an open front porch area to enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning or relax in the evening to a fresh cool breeze. The property has a Skeeter Beater, decorative curbing and attractive landscaping. This home is being offered fully furnished, dishes, pots and pans, linens etc. All you need are your personal belongings.
There is a low homeowner’s association fee that covers lawn maintenance as well as all the amenities this community has to offer, including two golf courses, restaurant, two pools, fitness center, pickle ball, tennis, fishing and so much more. Enjoy the good life in this active adult community.
To schedule a private viewing of this beautiful home, call Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties.com