In my lifetime, I have never heard of a president such as Donald J. Trump, accuse every American government agency, including the military, and attempt to make people believe that they are corrupt and not worth our consideration. How can one govern the entire country without respect for the military? He is destroying us little by little and trying to destroy everything we believe in as a democracy.
You say this can’t happen here, or can it? Mind what he is doing very carefully.
He calls the men and women who have fought or are fighting for this country “losers and suckers.” The soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our nation are also not worth his consideration. How dare he? A draft dodger. What about all the men and women of our Armed Forces who fought in all the conflicts that this nation has faced. Youngsters from all over this country answered the call willingly. They fought and so many died for this country so that we, today, can live free. And now, he states that our military leaders are all corrupt and out to make a profit. How can he make such a comment when our military leaders do all they can to protect us.
He avoided the coronavirus giving the country as little as he could. When states needed extra personal protection equipment, his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said, “This is ours.” Ours? Who is ours? We are ours. Instead of listening to the medical experts, he kept repeating that the virus would be gone in no time as there were so few cases. Just think, if he had paid attention to the medical community, we would have avoided so many thousands of positive readings and deaths. People would be back to work and youngsters would be in school in a much safer environment. Whatever Fox news says, he repeats. They said that this virus would be gone when the hot weather came. He mimicked those works. Did you see it gone?
He denigrates everybody. I find it very painful to watch him. He appeals to the worst of us, not the best of us. I thank all the men and and women for your devoted service to our country.
Judith Eckstein
Sebring