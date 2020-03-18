This year’s 1000 Miles of Sebring is filled with some suspense, something that was missing from last year’s race when the only question was which of the two Toyota Gazoo Racing entries would win the race.
Following the implementation of the World Endurance Championship’s Success Handicap, which slows down the top cars in the standings, we’ve seen three different cars win races through the first five races of the season, including two wins by Rebellion Racing.
The Toyotas will be slowed down more than the Rebellion entry, but the Toyotas should have a handling advantage over the notoriously bumpy Sebring International Raceway track.
Sebring is a big race for WEC teams, as it’s worth 1.5 times the points of a 6-hour race or less, with only the 24 Hours of Le Mans worth more on the eight-race WEC schedule. Le Mans is worth two times the points of a shorter race, so ground can be made up quickly.
The No. 7 Toyota leads in the points standings with 112 points, which is five more than the No. 8 Toyota, so the No. 8 will get a bit of a break in the Success Handicap at Sebring, making the team of Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajimi and Brendon Hartley the logical favorites. Buemi and Nakajimi were part of the winning team at Sebring last year.
The No. 7 Toyota team of Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi have won two of the three races won by Toyota this season.
If not for some troubles in the season-opener at Silverstone, Rebellion Racing would be right there in the points standings, with two wins and two thirds after the first race of the year. Bruno Senna, Gustavo Menezes and Norman Nato handle the driving duties.
After missing the last race, Team LNT is on the Sebring entry list with both cars scheduled to go. The Great Britain team has five of its six drivers hailing from Great Britain, with American Chris Dyson the exception.
The Team LNT Ginettas did show some speed at Shanghai, recording the fastest lap of the race and if they can put things together for eight hours, can surprise some people with a strong showing.
LMP2
There are seven cars entered in the LMP2 class and five of the seven have hit the podium during the season. United Autosport comes into the race having won the last two races in a row, giving Philip Hanson and Felipe Albuquerque a four-point lead in the driver’s standings over the Jackie Chan DC Racing trio of Ho-Pin Tung, Gabriel Aubry and Will Stevens.
Racing Team Nederland has three straight fifth-place finishes after the team’s win at Fuji and Jota Sport has hit the podium in the last three races. After a second-place in the season-opener at Silverstone, the Signatech Alpine Elf team has two fourth-place finishes and two sixth-place finishes.
High Class Racing and Cetilar Racing have had a tough go of keeping up with the other teams, as High Class Racing has a season-best finish of fourth place, while Cetilar Racing’s best finish this season has been a sixth-place finish at Silverstone.
Jackie Chan Racing did win at Sebring last year, but just Stevens returns as a driver from that team, while Aubry and Tung were in the sister No. 38 car. Still, they’ll be tough once again in this spot.
Racing Team Nederland had a strong fifth-place showing a year ago and this year’s team is much better, while Signatech Alpine was second here a year ago a return to the podium wouldn’t be a surprise at all.
LM GTE Pro
With the inclusion of the No. 63 Corvette Racing C8.R there will also be seven entries in the LM GTE Pro class, with two Ferraris, two Porsches and two entries from Aston Martin Racing.
Corvette Racing had its share of problems at Circuit of the Americas, but Jan Magnussen and Mike Rockenfeller know their way around Sebring International Raceway and should be in better position with a race in the new car under their belts.
The racing in the LM GTE Pro class is intense and any of the teams are more than capable of winning on any given day.
The No. 97 Astron Martin AMR, driven by Marco Sorensen and Nicki Thiim has three wins on the season and brings a two-race winning streak into this one, while the No. 95 Aston Martin entry, driven by Maxime Martin and Alexander Lynn has finished fourth or better each race and made three trips to the podium.
The No. 51 AF Corse Ferrari also has finished fourth or better in each race and has two podiums, although one of those was a victory at Shanghai. The No. 71 AF Corse Ferrari has had its share of problems this season, but did finish second at Bahrain.
It’s been a disappointing season for the No. 92 Porsche of Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen, as the team is looking for its first win of the season after recording four second-place finishes and the No. 91 Porsche, driven by Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz won this race last year and it’s hard to go against the recent success of the Porsche factory teams at Sebring the past couple of seasons.
LM GTE Am
The largest field in the race, LM GTE Am features 11 entries in a season that has rewarded consistency. The drivers of the No. 83 AF Corse Ferrari — Emmanuel Collard, Francois Perrodo and Nicklas Nielsen — lead the driver’s standings with just two podiums through five races, but they’ve managed to finish fourth the other three races.
The No. 90 TF Sport Aston Martin trio of Salih Yoluc, Charles Eastwood and Jonathan Adam have three wins on the season, but also a seventh-place finish and a DNF, leaving them two points back in the standings.
The No. 98 Aston Martin Racing team of Paul Dalla Lana, Darren Turner and Ross Gunn have four podiums and an 11th-place finish, with three second-place finishes, and are just 6.5 points back in the driver’s standings.
It’s also been hit or miss for Ben Keating and Jeroen Bleekemolen in the No. 56 Team Project 1 Porsche, as they have a first, second and third on the season, but also 10th- and 11th-place finishes, which has them 11.5 points back.
The No. 57 Team Project 1 entry is coming off its first podium of the season at Circuit of the Americas.
The No. 86 Gulf Racing Porsche has one podium and a fourth-place finish this season.
It’s been a trying year for Dempsey-Proton Racing, as last year’s Sebring champions haven’t had anything better than a fifth-place finish this season. Still, it’s difficult to count out the No. 77 entry, as the team is simply too good not to show better results.
The No. 88 Demspey-Proton team has struggled even more, with a sixth-place finish being the best of the season so far.
The No. 70 MR Sport Ferrari started off the season strong, with a third-place finish at Silverstone and a fourth at Fuji, but haven’t finished better than seventh in the last three races.
The No. 62 Red River Sport Ferrari has difficulty keeping pace, with a season-best finish of eighth, but Johnny Mowlem has had some success at Sebring in the past and is no stranger to the track, so a season-best finish wouldn’t be a surprise for the team.