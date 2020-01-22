SEBRING — As part of the Tasty Trends Cooking School, there will be a Sweet Sensation Showdown to find the best dessert in the area.
Everyone is invited to enter a dessert in the Sweet Sensation Showdown, sponsored by Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center. Entries must be at the Tasty Trends Cooking School by 8 a.m. Feb. 22, the day of the cooking school. Chef Amy Freeze and two celebrity judges will select the best dessert and the winner will receive an air fryer oven, donated by Coffee News of FLA.
No entry fee for dessert entries and bakers get one free ticket to Tasty Trends Cooking School. Desserts will be auctioned off to benefit Aktion Club of Highlands County. Pre-register by sending your recipe, name, address and phone number to Aktion Club, P.O. Box 1431, Avon Park, FL 33826, by Feb. 17.
Anyone wishing to donate a dessert item for the auction and not participate in the competition, can do so by calling Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.