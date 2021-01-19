Eric A. Stein
Eric Alan Stein, age 63, dedicated father, husband and friend, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. He was born May 8, 1957, in Brooklyn, New York to Benjamin and Rebecca Stein.
Eric was a stranger to no one. From his childhood growing up in New York to his time at the University of Florida and years later with family, he loved people and loved to communicate. No small feat for Eric, born deaf, he never saw his disability as one to limit him. Thanks to his mother’s courage and dedication, he learned American Sign Language and how to speak from a young age and never attended schools with additional assistance. Most notably in Eric’s life, he attended the University of Florida and received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. As a proud athlete of all sports and member of the UF swim team, he was named Intramural Athlete of the Year from his collegiate graduating class of 1979. He spent the rest of his time as a young adult as a decorated triathlete before settling down to begin a family.
The only thing that rivaled his love for his family and friends was his love for his Gators’ sports teams. After many years of coaching from the couch, he has graduated to a coaching position from heaven. The sunsets have been notably vibrant since his passing – a beautiful mural of orange and blue.
Later in life, Eric found joy in his family. He was his daughters’ biggest fan and always willing to share his pride with all of those around him. He developed his hobbies to fit his children’s whether it was coaching his daughters in public speaking, helping with their livestock projects, or supporting them in their wildest endeavors. He loved his wife dearly and knew her as his rock, supporter and best friend.
Eric was truly one of a kind – a reminder of perseverance, laughter and love. He will be dearly missed by those who crossed his path.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Gail; and his daughters, Megan Cantrell and Madison Stein.
In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been set up at MidFlorida bank for Eric’s daughter, Madison, to help with her future college education. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 9133, Sebring, FL 33872.