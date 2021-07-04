SEBRING — A native of the Heartland area of Florida, Eric Rhoades knows the market in Highlands County well. Rhoades was born and raised in Sebring and has always called Highlands County “home.”
Rhoades has a strong skill set with a background in real estate development, business, construction, and asset management, which allows him to bring a unique perspective and knowledge to clients in order to best assist them.
Always with a personal touch, Rhoades strives to make every transaction as enjoyable as possible and he goes above and beyond to exceed each client’s expectations.
Rhoades resides in Highlands County with his wife and their two children. He loves to fish on the many waterways in Florida, spend time with family and friends, and cheer for the Florida Gators.
Rhoades would be honored to be by your side through the buying or selling process. Give him a call. You can reach him direct at 863-381-1096.