As disease continues to rage around the world, exemptions on lockdowns have been awarded to an odd list of so-called ‘services’ deemed as essential. Churches and liquor stores fall under the category of services given dispensation to continue business as usual. I’d be interested to know who decides what is essential to carry on some semblance of normalcy.
To me, what is essential centers on law enforcement, medical care, fire fighting, food organizations, etc. Freedom to worship is essential but can easily be accomplished in ways other than packing out a church where disease can easily spread. You can pray at home. There are drive up worship services. Religious meetings can be teleconferenced. Spiritual nourishment is not obtained solely in a church building but can be accomplished by simply reading from your choice of religious literature such as the Bible, the Quran or any writing that feeds your spiritual need.
Gathering in large groups has proven itself a dangerous practice.
Liquor stores may seem essential to an alcoholic but do not qualify as something urgently necessary in a time of crisis. Your drinking problem should not be an issue for others and is not something that is essential to be fed.
I’m not sure what brainchild dictated what is essential in this critical time but it’s obvious they are pandering for votes to ensure their re-election. In the midst of a world pandemic, the scourge of politics rears its ugly head once more.
Horace Markley
Sebring