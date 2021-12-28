SEBRING — Hearings on pre-trial motions are held for the purpose of deciding issues of fact or of law before a trial begins. After the arrest, arraignment and filing of formal charges, judges rule on what can be included at trial or excluded. Defense lawyers pin their appeals on how judges rule on such motions.
In “State of Florida vs. Zephen Xaver”, lawyer Jane A. McNeill has already filed a dozen motions in defense of Xaver, charged with killing five women on Jan. 23, 2019 at a SunTrust branch office on U.S. 27. She has argued eight of them: two were granted and six were denied in November.
She argued five more motions in front of Circuit Court Peter Estrada Wednesday. He denied four motions and granted one, for real-time reporting during the trial.
Real-time court reporting is where the stenotype machine is linked to computers for real-time captioning; the spoken words instantly appear as text on the laptop screen at the defense table. The tool allows Xaver and McNeill to read what witnesses are saying. The two can refer to a witness’ words for cross-examination.
Estrada denied the other motions, but not because McNeill doesn’t know how to argue in court. Her bosses at the 10th Circuit prosecutor’s office named her lead attorney in this death penalty case, something they don’t grant lightly. In Florida, lead defense lawyers in capital cases must serve in at least nine “serious and complex” jury trials and at least two cases where the death penalty was sought.
What she argued Wednesday are pro-forma in death penalty cases; in other words, defense lawyers always argue that aspects of the death penalty system are unconstitutional.
Her motions sought to nullify jury instructions on sentencing a defendant to death or life in prison:
That jury instructions requiring the jury to consider previous convictions of a capital felony are unconstitutional – on double jeopardy grounds.
The “aggravating factor” instructions to jurors, which has the jury weigh whether the crime was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.” McNeill argued that the words are too broad and too vague, making them unconstitutional.
She also asked Estrada to declare as unconstitutional, standard jury instructions that require the jury to find the killings were committed in a “cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification.”
Estrada denied all those motions, including McNeill’s motion to prohibit the use of the term “guilt phase” when describing the first phase of a death penalty trial.
Jayde Coleman, who is defending Joseph Ables in his death penalty trial, also argued the motion before Estrada a week earlier. Ables is accused of killing Highlands County Deputy Sheriff William Gentry Jr. in 2018.
Prosecutor Paul R. Williams, who is seeking the death penalty for Xaver, argued that jurors are instructed to use facts to come to a conclusion. He also said there was no case law regarding whether naming the phases of a trial affects the outcome.
Estrada agreed, saying that he has to tell the jury that it is a death penalty trial, which makes any language weakening worthless. He denied McNeill’s motion.
There is one thing McNeill and prosecutor Williams agreed to, and that’s the phrase both lawyers can use when addressing prospective jurors. It reads:
“It is alleged that on Jan. 23, 2019, Zephen Xaver entered Suntrust Bank located at 1901 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, Florida, and shot and killed five people.”