SEBRING — Lawyers defending the man who allegedly killed five women in SunTrust Bank in 2019 want to videotape victim witness statements and jury selection. Prosecutors seeking to execute Zephen Xaver want public defenders to tell the court whether they will use an insanity defense to save their client.
These are just a sampling of the motions that both sides will argue in court during day-long hearings Nov. 19 and Dec. 22.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, one of the judges in the 10th Circuit certified to referee capital cases, urged both sides to get their motions before him sooner rather than later. He wants to avoid last-minute motions that could delay the trial’s May 22, 2022 start. The trial is scheduled to last until June 17, 2022.
A sample of the more than a dozen motions Estrada will consider pertain to Xaver’s competency to stand trial. The 10th Circuit prosecution team, now led by veteran prosecutor Paul Richard Wallace, has repeatedly requested psychiatric records from the defense team. The defense team is led by Jane Allie McNeal of the 10th Circuit Public Defender’s Office in Bartow. She also is considered a hard-working and effective lawyer.
Among the motions Estrada will hear:
A motion to order defense lawyers to either file a motion for competency evaluation of the defendant or announce to the court that it has no reasonable grounds to believe Xaver is incompetent to proceed to trial.
Motion for the judge to order the defense to provide copies to the state of all mental health records which are in its possession.
Motion to exclude Xaver from using insanity defense.
Motion to declare the death penalty unconstitutional.
Motion of the trial judge to state the basis of fact of each of its rulings.
Prosecutors want to know whether Xaver’s lawyers plan to use the insanity defense and are nervous over the defense’s failure to turn over psychiatric evaluations of their client. The state has asked for the files repeatedly.
Prosecutors argue that the state should have the information from, and opinions of, the half-dozen doctors who have visited Xaver in the Highlands County Jail in the past 33 months:
— Dr. Kathleen Heide, a professor in the Department of Criminology at the University of South Florida. Her resume says she is an internationally recognized consultant on adolescent homicide and family violence.
— Dr. Michael Maher, a Tampa psychiatrist.
— Dr. Wade Myers, forensic psychiatrist.
— Dr. Suzanne Lavell, Lakeland clinical psychologist.
— Dr. Adam Estevez, specialist in anxiety, depression, and trauma-related symptoms.
— Dr. Jeffry Danziger, a Maitland forensic psychiatrist who focuses on testamentary capacity, dementia, and other mental health issues.
By forcing Xaver’s attorneys to announce their intentions now, it will prevent attempts to delay the trial next year, prosecutors argue.
“A motion by the Office of the Public Defender alleging that the defendant is not competent to proceed to trial filed close in time to the trial could delay the trial as scheduled,” the motion reads.
As for the defense team, they would like to see the results of the state’s background investigations of prospective jurors; to have neutral, third parties to read the victim impact statements rather than surviving family members; finally, defense lawyers want to videotape victim impact statements as well as jury selection.