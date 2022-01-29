SEBRING — Prosecutors may be ready to try Dyshaun Quantray Collymore on violation of probation, but his defense lawyer wants more time to depose witnesses.
If Collymore is found to have violated his probation on a second degree murder charge, he could be sentenced to life in prison.
During a Tuesday status hearing on Collymore’s case, Assistant Public Defender Rhonda Whittaker told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that she had not been able to get all the information she needs from St. Lucie County, where Collymore pleaded guilty to other crimes that prosecutors argue violated his probation agreement. Collymore was given 12 years probation for the killing of Kyle Matthew Arjona in December 2017.
But the veteran defense attorney told Estrada she is running into roadblocks.
“I am attempting to obtain a report, documentation of the witnesses over there, so I could get those depositions,” Whittaker told Estrada. “I have contacted my counterpart in Port St. Lucie to set up depositions.”
The next step is an evidentiary hearing to prove, or disprove, Collymore violated his probation. Estrada, noting that Collymore had been brought to Highlands County from a state prison near Starke, urged the lawyers to bring the case to a conclusion.
“We brought Mr. Collymore back in anticipation of conducting an evidentiary hearing, and I note he’s serving a prison sentence now,” Estrada told the lawyers. “I brought him back because I was under the impression that this case would be available for a hearing at least, not within 90 days, not within 10 days, but … within the next six months.”
Prosecutor Richard Castillo offered a solution.
“Your honor, Ms. Whittaker can follow me to my office and I will Xerox her some copies” of the documents she needs, Castillo said.
Whittaker told Castillo she should progress further once she obtains the documents and deposes a few witnesses to help Collymore’s case. Estrada set Collymore’s next hearing for Feb. 22.
“I don’t want to be here a year from now and learn we’re still trying to finish anything,” Estrada said.