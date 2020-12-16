Most pastors either do not understand the following scriptures or choose not to teach it, in fear of losing church-goers, thereby losing money.
“Wide is the gate that most will enter and narrow is the gate that the few will enter of understanding,” Matthew 7:13,14; KJV. “Many will enter the wide gate because, of false prophets in sheep’s clothing but, inwardly, they are wolves,” Matthew 7:15; KJV.
For when the LIGHT came, no one knew him not. In him was life; and the life was the light of men; John 1:4; KJV. The Light, has Lighteth all men, that cometh into the world; John 1:9; KJV. Simply said, all men know of God deep down and to deny it, makes you a liar. Because of Satan and false prophets, men love darkness (spiritual blindness) rather than light; John 3: 19-21; KJV. The light in manifested in every person, for God has shewed it unto them; Romans 1: 19; KJV.
The invisible things of God are clearly seen by all of us, of the things that are made such as the stars, so all are without excuse! Romans 1:20; KJV. Simply stated, No one has or will have an excuse of why you will not have eternal life but, will have eternal condemnation in the Lake of Fire; Revelation 20: 11-15; KJV.
Every unbeliever, will stand before Christ the judge, alone, face to face. Even the earth and heaven will have fled away, no place to hide. You will be judged for your life’s deeds without excuses. You will have to pay for your sins since, you could not accept that Christ did so for you. This will be the second death, a pain that cannot be described, a total separation from God everlasting in the lake of fire.
There will be a bodily pain along with the pain of total separation from God everlasting, no peace everlasting, no rest everlasting, hate, regret, darkness, total hopelessness, everlasting. No end folks! Stop listening to wolves in sheep clothing folks, they are all around us. Learning God’s word, is your responsibility and no one else’s. Rightly divide his word, 2 Timothy 2:15; KJV. My guess with 7 billion people in the world, maybe 2 million will be saved! Pathetic.
Bruce Tooker is a resident of Sebring. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.^p