Question: If someone offered to give you a $100 with no conditions ... a gift ... would you take it? If that was such an easy thing to accept, why is God’s gift put under foot? One would take a piece of paper that will satisfy their needs in a matter of hours, but not accept a gift for eternal glory, everlasting! Such stupidity of the world.
Jesus, who on earth carried a cross to Gotha, to be nailed to it and hung to feel the physical pain for hours, but not even a hundredth of 1% the pain that he felt spiritually that God poured on him with his wrath for the entire world’s sins from beginning of time to the end of time to come. Christ being one of the three persons of the Triune God, so loved the world, that whosoever believeth in him will never perish but have everlasting life.
What is he asking us to believe for our salvation? As simple as getting that $100 bill. First, acknowledge that you are a sinner and in need of a savoir (Romans 3:23, KJV). Even a bad thought is a sin, one lie is a sin, both that would take a human eternity to pay for. God’s law demands that all sin must be paid for and Jesus did it all on the cross by his blood which was brought in to the throne room of God. He was and is the only sacrifice needed for all sins. Two, believe deep in your hearts in 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, KJV; written by our Apostle for salvation, Paul, and that no human works can save you (Ephesians 2: 8, 9, KJV); simply faith plus nothing, without faith, it is impossible to please him. (Hebrews 11:6, KJV).
God wants your faith, which is taking him for his word as you would sit on a chair without checking it, to see if it would break when you sat on it. If you can see it, it’s not faith. That’s it folks; that is your salvation. I said it was easy but, now to the folks who do not want to believe it and put it underfoot. Eternal doom everlasting in the lake of fire. Everlasting pain that most all pastors out there do not want to teach in fear that you will not show up again to their church’s for that money contribution so, they tickle your ears. Do you want to know the truth (Christ) or lies (Satan)!
For the unbeliever, everlasting indignation (Malachi 1:4, KJV); everlasting darkness ( Matthew 25: 29,30 KJV). Not scriptural but, I believe the lake of fire will be in a black hole in space somewhere. The unbelievers will be in a place with Satan and his angels (Matthew 25: 41, KJV). All unbelievers, get this, will face God in empty space, all at one, but each, judged alone with nowhere to hide since God will take the Earth and Universe away, their sins since they did not believe what Jesus has done for them. Yes, it will be a “fearful thing to fall into the hands of the Living God,” (Hebrews 10:31, KJV).
And John saw in spirit a great white throne and Christ that sat on it, from whose face the Earth and the heaven fled away and there was found no place for them to hide (Revelation 20: 11-15, KJV). What a frightening position to be in. Christ will open the Book of Life to show the unbeliever, his name is not written in it because, get this, he did not believe in the free gift, but put it under foot. Then Christ will open the other books to show him all the sins that he has committed and must pay for. Wow! Everlasting in darkness with only the light of fire, everlasting pain, no rest, no sleep, no time to talk to others, just living for pain.
People, wake up! God is just and fair and wants no one to go to the lake of fire made for Satan and his angels, but sin must not enter heaven again. God is grieving over this but, He is also just. Next time you accept something as a gift, think about your eternal life.
Bruce Tooker is a resident of Sebring. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.