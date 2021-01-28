SEBRING — Friday will be a big day for one Sebring resident. Ethel W. Austin will be turning 80 years old and her family wants the community to remember her in celebration of a full life.
Ethel was born in Sebring on Jan. 29, 1941 to the late Charlie and Anna Bell Walker. She graduated in 1958 from E.O. Douglas High School. She then went to Tuskegee Institute in Alabama where she received her bachelor of science degree in physical education. From there, she continued her education at Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University in Tallahassee, where she received his master’s degree in guidance and counseling.
After graduation from high school, Ethel taught briefly in Highlands County schools, but it was from the Miami-Dade County Public School System where she retired as an educator in the early 2000’s.
She often would tell people, “I am not a teacher; I am an educator.”
Two of her other favorite dictums were “We have a project to do” and “I am somebody.”
Among some of her most significant moments in time is when she met her childhood and lifetime “Betsy” for the first time, Nancy Kerney around 1946.
Ms. Ethel also had the great honor of living with and spending time with Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune in 1952. Dr. Bethune was an American educator, stateswoman, philanthropist, humanitarian, womanist, and civil rights activist. She was also the founder of Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach.
Hurricanes are something that Ethel has unfortunately become accustomed to. She survived Hurricane Andrew in 1992 while living and working in Miami.
When she can find time for her hobbies, she loves to cook, garden, mentor children, play the piano, sing, participate in community and social engagements, and anything she can to stay fit, especially walking and meditation.
She is a member of the Greater Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in Sebring. She loves reading and studying the Bible. Her family calls her a true “prayer warrior.” Her favorite prayer is The Serenity Prayer.
She also loves the colors of blue and green and enjoys interacting with family and close friends.
Perhaps of all of her accomplishments, the two best are that of her children, Selvin and Stacie. Ms. Ethel is also grandmother of two, Jenay and Zakiyyah.
She will be 80 on Jan. 29, 2021.