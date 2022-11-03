South Africa Ethiopia Tigray Crisis

Lead negotiator for Ethiopia’s government, Redwan Hussein, left, shakes hands with lead Tigray negotiator Getachew Reda, as Kenya’s former president, Uhuru Kenyatta looks on, after the peace talks in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

 THEMBA HADEBE/AP PHOTO

PRETORIA, South Africa — Ethiopia’s warring sides agreed Wednesday to a permanent cessation of hostilities in a 2-year conflict whose victims could be counted in the hundreds of thousands, but enormous challenges lie ahead, including getting all parties to lay down arms or withdraw.

African Union envoy Olusegun Obasanjo, in the first briefing on the peace talks in South Africa, said Ethiopia’s government and Tigray authorities agreed on “orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament.” Other key points included restoration of services to the long cut-off Tigray region and “unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.”

