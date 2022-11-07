Kosovo Serbs

A dog stands in front of Kosovo Serbs with Serbian flags during a protest in Mitrovica, Kosovo, Sunday. Several thousand ethnic Serbs on Sunday rallied in Kosovo after a dispute over vehicle license plates triggered a Serb walkout from their jobs in Kosovo’s institutions and heightened ongoing tensions stemming from a 1990s’ conflict.

 BOJAN SLAVKOVIC/AP PHOTO

MITROVICA, Kosovo — Several thousand ethnic Serbs rallied in Kosovo on Sunday as a dispute over vehicle license plates heightened ongoing tensions between Serbia and its former province.

The government’s decision to gradually ban Serbia-issued license plates has angered Kosovo Serbs, most of whom do not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence. Members of the ethnic Serb minority left their government jobs on Saturday in a protest over the directive.

