Belgium EU Energy

A rainbow forms between the European Council building, left, and the European Commission building right outside a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. European Union energy ministers are holding an emergency meeting Friday to discuss the bloc’s electricity market.

 OLIVIER MATTHYS/AP PHOTO

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations struggled to find full consensus Friday on ways to shield the population from dramatically increasing energy prices that threaten to plunge millions into cold and poverty over the winter as Russia chokes off natural gas supplies.

As tensions with Moscow mount over the war in Ukraine, the energy ministers of the EU’s 27 nations could not paper over differences on whether and how to impose a price cap on Russian natural gas, with ever-recalcitrant Hungary refusing to agree, saying it would go against its supply interests.

