Serbia Hungary

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a news conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Orban is on a one day working visit to Serbia. 

 DARKO VOJINOVIC/AP PHOTO

BRUSSELS — The European Union’s executive branch recommended Sunday that the bloc suspend around 7.5 billion euros (dollars) in funding to Hungary over concerns about democratic backsliding and the possible mismanagement of EU money.

The European Commission, which proposes the bloc’s laws and ensures that they are respected, said it was acting “to ensure the protection of the EU budget and the financial interests of the EU against breaches of the principles of the rule of law in Hungary.”

