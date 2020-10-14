Eugene A. Bowling
Eugene Allen Bowling, 63, passed away suddenly on Oct. 9, 2020. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on Aug. 30, 1957, the son of Marlene and Gene Bowling.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and father. He is survived by his mother, Marlene Bowling; sister, Penny Tipton (Craig); children, Marlene, Eugene (Jr.) and Angel; niece, Chrystal; nephews, Clint and Cody; also special friends, Lynn and David Garza.
He was raised in West Palm Beach, Florida, graduating from Forest Hill High School. He spent most of his life in the cab of a truck as a truck driver, travelling all over the country. He was a devoted son, taking care of his father in his later years, and more recently, his mother. He will be remembered for his compassion and as a generous friend to all that knew him.
A celebration of his life will be held Oct. 17, 2020 at his home at 1701 W. Holiday Drive, Lorida, FL 33857.