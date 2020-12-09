Eugene C. and Mary Jo Beuth
Eugene Clifford Beuth, age 85, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 and his wife, Mary Jo Lally-Beuth, age 74, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Mr. and Mrs. Beuth, both of Sebring, Florida, have been residents since 2008, coming from Estero, Florida.
They are survived by his children, John Beuth, Bonnie Beuth, and Daniel Beuth (Kelly); and brother and sister-in-law, Philip and Mary G. Beuth.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com