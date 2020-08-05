Eunice G. Johnson
Eunice G. Johnson, age 90, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Sebring, Florida. She was born Nov. 21, 1929 in Leesburg, Florida to the late Robert R. Grimes and Lessie Griffith. She had been a resident since 1954, coming from South Carolina. She worked as a travel agent and was a member of Bible Fellowship Church.
Eunice is survived by her children, Karen Franklin (Richard) and April Jenkins (Rick); sister, Betty Prine; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Johnson; son, Thomas Russell Johnson; brother, Robert Grimes; and sister, Margaret Corbeau.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com