SEBRING — If you live in a low-lying area prone to flooding, you may consider riding out Hurricane Ian in a shelter.
This also holds true for any non-slab home, such as an RV, trailer or mobile home. Highlands County has issued a voluntary evacuation notice. You don’t have to go to a shelter, but you may want to.
County officials advise people, first, to see if they might stay with family or friends. Public hurricane shelters should be considered a “shelter of last resort.”
If you must seek shelter, please bring your essentials (listed below) and enough food and water for yourself and everyone with you to last up to three days. The shelters themselves will not have food and water.
At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the county opened the Special Needs Shelter in the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. At this point, Special Needs registrants who have registered and been approved will have been contacted by Highlands County Emergency Management staff to make arrangements.
To register for this shelter, visit highlandsfl.gov/departments/PublicSafety/special_needs_shelter_application.php.
The general population shelter opened at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Alan Jay Arena at Firemen’s Field, 781 Magnolia Ave. in Sebring.
What to expectShelters are provided for your safety, county officials said. In general, the atmosphere will be somewhat uncomfortable, dark at times, hot, but safe for you and your family.
Shelter residents should also remember, you will stay in tight quarters in close proximity to other people who, like you, would have preferred not to evacuate the comforts of their homes. Among the top things you should bring to a shelter are consideration, patience and tolerance for any difficulties you encounter.
What to bringShelters have limited space. Highlands County shelters provide 10 feet by 4 feet per person, or 40 square feet. A family of four should expect to hunker down in a space similar to a single room at home.
That said, pack light.
Special needs people will need to bring their oxygen concentrators and/or nebulizers. They and every other shelter resident will want to bring any necessary medications, since they will be in the shelter for several days.
Also, bring your eyeglasses, flashlights, house and car keys and any special infant items, if needed.
As stated above, bring enough food and water to sustain you and your family for your entire stay. They should be non-perishable foods that do not require cooking or heating.
Bring whatever clothing you need for that stay. You also will want to bring bedding, such as bedrolls, sheets, pillows and even a portable/collapsible cot, if you have one.
Make sure to pack personal hygiene items like toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, soap and shampoo.
You should bring small items for entertainment, such as cards, books, magazines, coloring books for children or even handheld games that have a silent mode.
If you have portable battery packs, bring them. Electrical outlets to charge devices will be at a minimum.
As with any time you stay away from home, be responsible for any personal items you bring with you.
What not to bringSome personal items are prohibited from shelters for various reasons, most having to do with safety for everyone there. According to FloridaDisaster.org, shelters may permit service animals, but will not allow pets.
Visit www.highlandsfl.gov/departments/PublicSafety/emergency_management/pet_shelter.php to register your pet to stay at Animal Services. Although it’s in the works, Highlands County does not currently have a pet-friendly shelter for people to stay with their pets. Make arrangements with your veterinarian to house your pet during a storm.
Also, don’t bring TVs or Xbox/PlayStation/Nintendo game systems. These items will make noise and may annoy others in the shelter with you, especially those trying to rest.
Other things not to bring include:
- Any kind of weapon or ammunition
- Alcohol
- Illegal drugs
- Extension cords
Also, if you must smoke, you will have to go outside. Smoking is not allowed inside a shelter.
Some other rules to consider before going to a shelter are no running, no horse play and no noisy electronic equipment. Also, all children must be supervised.
If you haven’t already, prepare now if you think you may need to evacuate. It will make it easier if or when you do.