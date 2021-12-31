Evelyn Delk
Evelyn Johnson Delk, age 97, passed away peacefully at her home in Avon Park, Florida on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. A native of Miami, Florida, she was the daughter of Oscar and Hannah Johnson.
Evelyn was a graduate of Miami Edison High School, University of Miami (Bachelor of Arts degree in Music), and Columbia University (master’s degree in music education). She also completed further graduate studies in education at Barry University. Evelyn taught music at Miami Jackson Senior High School and the Cushman School as well as private piano lessons. She attended Bethany Covenant Church in Miami, Florida from childhood until her move to Avon Park, Florida in 1973. She served as the choir director there and at Union Congregational Church, her church home in Avon Park. After retiring as choir director in 1994, she continued directing the handbell choir and accompanying the choir and congregational singing on the piano for many years.
An avid gardener, Evelyn was a member of the Avon Park Founders Garden Club and participated in many projects to beautify the city’s Mile-Long Mall. She also created beautiful landscapes at her homes in Miami and Avon Park. She was a charter member of the Heart of Highlands chapter of Sweet Adelines and served as its assistant director for many years. Evelyn also served for over 20 years on the Community Concert Association board from its inception through its transition to South Florida Community College’s cultural programs advisory committee.
Evelyn’s love of music and teaching is at the core of her remarkable legacy. As an accompanist for the Young Highlanders vocal ensemble, piano teacher, choir director, program planner, encourager, and generous hostess, she will be remembered by the many lives she touched. She was well-loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Ted, Elsa (Wester) and Grace (Lindstrom); and her husband, C. Joseph “Joe” Delk (1976). She is survived by her children, Susan Hale (David) of Avon Park, Florida, JoAnn Forest (Rick) of Louisville, Kentucky, and Tom Delk (Kathy) of Quakertown, Pennsylvania; and three grandchildren, Christopher Brown, Joshua Delk, and Lauren Delk Aungst.
A visitation reception has been planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Union Congregational Church (fellowship hall), 106 N. Butler Ave., Avon Park, Florida, followed by a memorial service in the main sanctuary at 3 p.m. Donations to Samaritan’s Touch (Sebring, Florida), American Heart Association, American Diabetic Association, or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society are welcomed in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com .