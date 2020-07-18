Evelyn L. Marcy
Evelyn Lee Marcy, 80, passed away on July 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Walter R. Ash and Evelyn Lee Boone. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on Dec. 15, 1939. Evelyn had been a resident of Sebring, Florida for 40 years, formerly living in Cape Cod, Massachusetts and was a member of Bible Fellowship Church. Evelyn worked as a private secretary for radio station WYFR for 35 years. She enjoyed word games and gardening. She loved working in her secret garden. She helped her son edit books and was known to always have a stock of chocolate chip cookies. She was best known for being a great wife and mother.
She is survived by her loving husband, Edward of Sebring, Florida; sons, Todd (Lynette) Marcy of Kissimmee, Florida, and Scott Marcy of Sebring, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Food Bank of Sebring.
