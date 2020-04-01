The public libraries in Highlands County are closed for public health safety, but there are still plenty of free online resources you can use to pass the time.
From learning a new hobby to learning a new language, library patrons have access to many online classes, e-books, and audiobooks.
RB Digital
Recorded Books Digital, or RB Digital, is a website where you can check out e-books, audiobooks, and e-magazines. It also includes language learning classes.
Before you can use RB Digital, you’ll need to call the Sebring Public Library Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to receive an access code.
To visit RB Digital, go to the county’s website, highlandsfl.gov, click “Departments,” then “Libraries,” then “Access Your Library’s Online Resources,” and finally “Continue.”
Once you’re on the site, click “Register” near the top right corner of the screen and enter your information and the access code you were given.
Click on the three lines at the top left corner of the screen to choose what type of material you’re searching for. E-books and audiobooks are under the “Books” category and language learning is under the “Education” category.
And if you want to read a magazine, choose that category — magazines don’t have a due date, so you can keep the digital download as long as you want.
You can also search for specific titles by clicking the magnifying glass in the top right corner of the screen.
If you’re studying another language, you’ll be taken to another website, where you can choose from over 100 languages.
Universal Class
You can also learn a new skill or earn continuing education credits for free by accessing Universal Class.
To take a class, visit the libraries’ website, myhlc.org, and click on the “Language & Learning” tab.
From there, click the black rectangle that says “Universal Class,” and enter your library card number, ignoring the spaces. Then, you’ll need to enter your name and email address and create a password
If you already have a Universal Class account, you can click the blue “Sign In” button instead.
Once your account is set up, you can search for classes by clicking “Course Catalog” at the top of the page.
You can search by typing a specific keyword, or you can browse available classes by clicking on the subject you want to learn about.
There are more than 500 classes available, including “Resume Writing 101,” “Advanced Dog Training,” “Stress Management,” “Computer Literacy Level 1 — Computer Basics” and even courses on candle and soap making.
When you find a class you’re interested in, click on it to see more details.
If you want to take that class, just click the green “+ Join this Course” button near the top of the screen.
You may be asked to choose between video only mode, which is more casual, or normal course mode for some classes.
When you’re ready to start learning, click “My Classes” at the top of the screen, choose which class you want to study, and then click the green “Enter Course” button.
If you have any questions about RB Digital or Universal Class, call the Sebring Public Library Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to get help from a library staff member.