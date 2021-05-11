Event belongs in a church
According to Jerome Kaszubowski, the Clerk of the Court, we need to “pray every day, not just Thursday.” I have yet to receive a reply from him as to how he justifies the “day of prayer” being held on government property. The Constitution forbids the government from sanctioning a state religion. Holding religious observances on tax-paid Highlands County Courthouse property violates this mandate.
If the prayer thing is so important, there are multitudes of struggling churches in this country that would be perfect to host this event. Our taxes are not meant to finance superstition of any kind.
In one way or another, government has long sought to squeeze biased religious views into our daily lives. In public schools, there are now inscriptions mandated by the state, which read “In God We Trust.” The State is not in a position to dictate what ‘we’ trust in. Not everyone subscribes to myths and phantoms.
The Bible is a badly written work of historical fiction containing far more contradiction than fact. Yet, the right wing uses it as a tool to force their religious viewpoints onto others.
The “day of prayer” is a joke and an insult to the Constitution. We fought wars to get from under the rule of a religious monarchy. In America, we do have freedom of religion, which also includes the right to be free of it.
Horace Markley
Sebring