Event return was welcomed
After the National Day of Prayer service on the Courthouse Lawn had to be canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, it was wonderful for our community to have the opportunity to meet this year.
The first Thursday in May has been designated as the National Day of Prayer. We can meet with our friends and neighbors from other churches. We can meet county officials and leaders. We can celebrate our freedoms, sing together, listen to beautiful music, and wonderful, uplifting messages from pastors.
One of the things I’m most thankful for is Christian brothers and sisters. And every day I’m thankful we do not have to meet in underground churches and hide our worship of our Savior.
Among so many things to give thanks to God for is the freedom of the press to report about this day of prayer and all church news.
Frances Brown
Sebring