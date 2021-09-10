As the nation prepares to remember Sept. 11, 2001, one of the darkest days in our history, Highlands County residents are doing the same.
While most of the events are planned for Saturday, Air Force Junior ROTC cadets at Avon Park High School have set a goal for today to complete nine laps, and at the completion of each lap, do 11 pushups. Teachers, students, faculty and staff are encouraged to walk, run or jog while the cadets aim for their goal.
At 3:10 p.m., cadets will hold a flag retreat and folding ceremony at the school’s flagpole. There will be a reading of a brief timeline of events from 20 years ago. Afterwards, the cadets will perform a dignified flag folding.
On Saturday, the Highlands Tea Party will be in front of Boom Booms Guns & Ammo at 330 U.S. 27 North in Sebring for their annual “Never Forget” flag wave in remembrance of that terrorist attacks in New York City, the Pentagon and in the fields of Pennsylvania.
Interested citizens are invited to bring their flags and patriotic posters and join the group for the event.
The annual Highlands County Fire Rescue stair-climb, benefitting the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), begins at 8:46 a.m. Saturday at the Sebring International Raceway. Attendees are encouraged to be onsite by 8 a.m. The climb will immediately follow the short ceremony at 8:46 a.m. (the exact moment the first plane struck).
The 2,220 steps represent the 110 floors that firefighters had to climb before the twin towers in New York City collapsed.
Registration for the event should be done in advance at https://nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/highlands, however you can register onsite if necessary. All proceeds benefit the NFFF.
For additional information, contact Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor at MBashoor@HighlandsFL.gov or Battalion Chief Billy Kingston at WKingston@HighlandsFL.gov.
In Lake Placid, American Legion Post 25 will have a Moment of Silence ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday. That ceremony will be followed by a few words from Commander Fred Pierce and a luncheon honoring local first responders. The public is invited to stay for lunch for a small fee.
Also at 11 a.m. in Sebring, retired Gunnery Sergeant Zach Reeves, the VFW Riders, and Sebring High School Junior ROTC cadets will take part in a September 11th flag ceremony at the VFW Lodge on Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
At 1 p.m., the dedication and unveiling of the Highlands County 9/11 Memorial will take place at West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department on Hammock Road.
The West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department acquired a piece of twin towers steel some time ago and has worked with the county to place the memorial on property adjacent to the Hammock Road fire station along the multi-use walking path. Through a combination of volunteer and county resources, this project is coming to fruition.
“Bricks” with names of those lost or survivors, or dedications, are available at https://westsebring.com/highlands-county-911-memorial. Full proceeds of the brick cost goes to the construction and ongoing maintenance of this beautiful memorial.
Refreshments will be served at this event.
For additional information, contact Volunteer Chief Joe Romanik at JRomanik@HighlandsFL.gov or Billy Kingston at WKingston@HighlandsFL.gov.