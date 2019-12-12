Thursday
Lake Placid Elementary School Choir and the First Presbyterian Church Children’s Choir at 6 p.m. at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St. in Lake Placid.
Friday
Heartland Harmonizers concert at 6 p.m., Sebring Church of the Brethren, 700 S. Pine St.
Golf Cart Christmas Parade in Leisure Lakes at 6:40 p.m., corner of Bluebird Avenue and Wildfire Street. After-party at Sugar Sand Distillery.
Downtown CRA presents Let It Snow at 7 p.m. on East Center Avenue in Sebring.
Cinema on The Circle presents “The Grinch” at 8 p.m. in Circle Park in Sebring.
Saturday
Breakfast with Santa 8 a.m. at 200 Lark Ave., Sebring Hills. 772-410-7284.
Breakfast with Jack Frost at 8:30 a.m., Highlands Art League’s Visual Arts Center. www.highlandsartleague.org
Placid Lakes Holiday Gathering at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Center on Placid Lakes Boulevard. Classic car, Jeep, four-wheel drive and golf cart neighborhood cruise through the neighborhood. Fire trucks will be on display at the Community Center.
Leisure Lakes Boat Parade at noon, begins at Stearns Creek. Call Bill Miller at 215-896-0775.
Patriots in Action Toy Event, in conjunction with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, at 1-4 p.m. at 2934 Sparta Road in Sebring.
Ninth Annual Christmas Choir Festival at 4 p.m. at Ridge Area Seventh-day Adventist Church, 507 W. Hal McRae Blvd. in Avon Park. 863-385-7117.
Plaid in Tidings Christmas Concert at 6:30 p.m., Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. in Sebring. Kid-friendly musical. 863-385-2138.
Lake Placid Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. through downtown Lake Placid. Genesis Center Coffee House will host its annual coffee event immediately after the parade.
Carols of Christmas at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Sebring, 200 E. Center Ave.
Sebring Christmas Boat Parade at 7 p.m. Starts and ends at Don Jose Mexican Restaurant, 4731 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
Christmas Dance at Sebring Village at 7:30 p.m., 4343 Schumacher Road in Sebring. 707-648-6221.
Sunday
Highlands Community Chorus Winter Concert at 2 p.m., St. John United Methodist Church, 33631 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring.
Monday
Sebring Music Presentation at Sebring Hills Clubhouse at 2:30 p.m., 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring.
Tuesday
Avon Park Library’s Annual Holiday Party and Open House, 4 p.m. Music by Lotela Gold.
Wednesday
Santa Paws visits Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring at 4 p.m., Dog Park on Edgewater Drive.