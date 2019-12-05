Friday
Circle of Cans donations collected by Rotary Club of Sebring from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Circle Park in Sebring.
Hammock North Pole, participate in crafts and view the lights that bring Highlands Hammock State Park wonderland to life. Begins at 6 p.m. Also Saturday.
“Santa Paws” outdoor movie at Heartland Horses Equine Activities and Learning, 4305 Independence St. Pet parade take places before the movie. Movie begins at 6 p.m.
Sebring Christmas Parade, along North Ridgewood Drive, around Circle Park and Commerce Street past the Highlands County Courthouse. Parade begins at 7 p.m.
Saturday
Panther Parkway ribbon cutting ceremony and 5K at the north end of the Parkway entering from Memorial Drive. 8 a.m.
Buttonwood Bay Arts and Crafts Fair begins at 8 a.m.
Cookie Sale by the Ladies at First Christian Church, 510 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. All cookies are homemade and $6 per pound. Begins at 8:30 a.m.
Wild Turkey Tavern annual Toy Drive, silent auction, toy drive, dart tournament, live music. Fun begins at 9 a.m. 2751 US 27 South in Avon Park. 863-452-5284.
Cookiefest at Highlands Art League. Must be registered to participate in this free event. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lake Placid Garden Club Home & Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. For information, call 863-221-5715.
Photographic Art of Lyn Scarborough reception at Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main St. in Avon Park, at noon.
Pearl Harbor Commemoration at Veterans Square flagpole on Main Street in Avon Park at 4:30 p.m. Also lighting of the Armed Forces tree display.
Light of Christmas concert performed by students from Walker Memorial Academy, begins at 7 p.m. This free concert will be held in the Alan J. Wildstein Center for Performing Arts. 863-453-3131.
Sunday
Old Fashioned Christmas at First Presbyterian Church, 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. Begins at 4 p.m.
Monday
Christmas in the Park begins at 6 p.m. featuring local choir talents from various public schools. Donaldson Park in Avon Park.