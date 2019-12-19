Friday
Battle of the Bands Toy Run, starts at 8:30 a.m. with scheduled stops at area hospitals through the day.
Santa visits Sebring Library, 1:30 p.m. at Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave.
Downtown Sounds with Harry Havery, 6-9 p.m. at Circle Park in Sebring.
Saturday
Breakfast with Jack Frost, 8:30 a.m. at Highlands Art League’s Visual Arts Center. www.highlandsartleague.org
Breakfast with Santa, 10 a.m. at Avon Park Public Library, 100 N. Museum Ave.
KissMas Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Donaldson Park in Avon Park.
Silent Night concert featuring The Wacaster Family, 6 p.m. at Under the Oaks Opry. Must RSVP by calling 863-273-1890.
Sunday
Christmas drama, 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine, 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring.
Monday
Santa visits, 4-7 p.m. at VFW Post 9853 at 75 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park
Tuesday
Christmas Eve candlelight services: Church of the Brethren, 700 S. Pine St. in Sebring, at 6 p.m.; First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine, 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring, at 6 p.m.; Union Congregational Church Millennium Sanctuary, 106 N. Butler Ave. in Avon Park, at 7:30 p.m. and in the Historic Sanctuary at 11 p.m.; First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring, 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring, 6:30 p.m.; Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, 5 p.m.; Spring Lake United Methodist Church, 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring; St. Agnes Episcopal Church, 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring, 7 p.m.; St. John United Methodist Church, 33631 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.; First Presbyterian ARP Church, 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park, 6 p.m.
Community wide Christmas Eve service, 8 p.m. at Unity Life Enrichment Center, 10417 S. Orange Blossom Blvd. in Sebring. Doors open at 7:15 p.m.